





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Of course, we’d love for there to be more deep-dives into Chastain and its world in the near future.

Unfortunately, that’s not happening for the time being. There is no installment coming on the network tonight, with the biggest reason being that the folks behind the scenes clearly don’t want to compete against the latest Democratic Debate. Why wouldn’t they? We also think that the folks at Fox recognize that they’ve got a lot of time to go until the end of the season, which makes this the okay time for there to be a break.

Granted, it is a little bit odd that we’re getting a break so soon after we had a break, but that’s the rhythm of the show right now. Fox does also want to make sure that there are some episodes in order to air alongside Empire.

If you do still want to see more details all about what lies ahead, check out the attached synopses below!

Season 3 episode 16, “Reverse Cinderella” (March 3) – When Nadine’s father comes to town for her birthday, Devon enlists the help of the whole staff, as well as one of his patients, to ensure that he makes the best first impression. Red Rock decides to cut the entire OBGYN department and Logan Kim leaves Conrad with the difficult task of letting the residents go. Meanwhile, Nic cares for a teenage patient whose condition is deteriorating in the all-new “Reverse Cinderella” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-316) (TV-14 L, V)

Season 3 episode 17, “Doll E. Wood” (March 10) – A renowned pediatric surgeon is called over to Chastain for an extremely difficult surgery on a newborn, but when she arrives, The Raptor and Devon realize she is not fit for surgery, resulting in a situation more complicated than they could have imagined. Meanwhile, a Dolly Parton drag queen is admitted to the ER after collapsing on stage, leading Bell and Ezra to a potentially life-saving discovery. Also, Nic and Conrad suspect their patient may be the victim of sex trafficking and Nadine delivers some surprising news to Devon in the all-new “Doll E. Wood” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-317) (TV-14 L, V)

Clearly, there’s a lot of great stuff in these episodes — but we gotta admit that the Dolly Parton drag queen has our attention perhaps more than anything else.

