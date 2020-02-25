The Voice: Joanna Serenko closes out blind auditions, night one







One of the things that we’ve come to know about The Voice is that the final performance of the first episode is a big one. Often, this is a performance that cements someone as a favorite in the end.

So who did we meet at the end of tonight’s episode this time around? Well, we got an introduction to Joanna Serenko. She’s someone from St. Louis who is eager to have a career in St. Louis, despite everyone around her being in the nursing field. It didn’t take long AT ALL for a lot of the coaches to recognize that they wanted her. She got a whole host of chair turns right away!

So why was Joanna so appealing? Vocally, she had a jazzy tone that actually felt similar to John Legend, but she also showed a lot of range and an ability to work the stage and captivate the audience. You can always tell how much a coach wants someone based on the strength of their argument. Nick Jonas was new to the show, but you could sense that he wanted her badly and was willing to do everything that he could to get her.

Nick recognized that he wasn’t the most logical choice and yet, he was able to convince Joanna! This was his first four-chair turn victory, and it sets the stage now for a competitive season moving forward. Regardless of who Joanna picked, though, we can say this: She is fantastic. She’s got a good chance to win this.

