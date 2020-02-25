The Voice auditions: Nelson Cade III rocks ‘Pride and Joy’







Tonight, The Voice season 18 is premiering and bringing with it a lot of great talent! Take, for example, someone like Nelson Cade III. He’s a super-talented guy, and you get a sense of his versatility and style in the sneak peek below.

You’re going to see Nathan in the first episode perform the Stevie Ray Vaughan classic “Pride and Joy,” and it was enough to get him a four-chair turn. Unfortunately for Nick Jonas, in the process he also got a reminder of his tricky this show can be sometimes. This is his first day and almost immediately, he’s reminded about the block. It’s almost a hazing-like tradition on this show for new coaches to get screwed over right away.

We should note that John Legend was the first person to turn around — with that in mind, we have a hard time thinking he is going to go in any other direction.

Want some more The Voice video coverage? Then be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full playlist. We’ll have more updates soon enough.

It’s clear that Nelson knows how to perform on stage and how to showcase a lot of range — so long as he has good songs backing him up, we have a hard time thinking that he’s going to be anything other than fine this season.

We also get a good sense from this performance alone that Nick is going to be a fun coach on the show this season. We especially love that he’s brought along a notepad, and that is making it clear that he is really spending a lot of time studying everyone. He recognizes that there is still a chance that he could steal contestants down the road.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice!

What do you think about Nelson Cade III’s performance on The Voice?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







