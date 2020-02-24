





Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Within this particular article, we’ll give you an answer to that — but beyond that, also look towards whatever the future of the series will hold.

We don’t want to keep you waiting here too long, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode tonight. Beyond just that, there’s no new episode set for CBS next week, either. We’d obviously love for there to be more of the legal drama soon, but clearly this is the network saving some of the remaining episodes for as long as possible. It gives the post-production team time to get them together, and it also secures more programming for the network in the spring.

Technically, for the time being there is no official return date for All Rise … but we do have a good sense on when it could come back. The earliest potential return date is Monday, March 9, and we’d like to imagine that either here or March 16. Either way, we imagine that there are some additional details that are going to come out over the next several weeks.

Story-wise, we expect there to be some higher stakes at the end of the season — yet, in general, we don’t think that All Rise needs to do anything too dramatic or game-changing. All this show needs to do in order to succeed is continue to focus its lens on the life of one Lola Carmichael, both in terms of her legal profession but then also her home life. Sometimes these intersect, and what we’ve learned from the show in general is that things are a little bit more nuanced for judges than we ever expected.

