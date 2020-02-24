9-1-1: Lone Star episode 8 spoilers: The lead-up to two-hour finale







It’s so strange to imagine that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 1 is already closing in on the end of the season. It feels like the show just began a month ago! The brevity of this season is probably made even more so when you think a little bit more about the schedule. The first two episodes aired within the span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, there are two episodes that are airing back to back to close things out on March 9. We’re cautiously optimistic about a season 2 renewal a little bit later this year, but there’s no reason to expect news on that in the super-near future.

So what makes next week’s “Monster Inside” a little more important? This is where you’re going to see the paramedics and firefighters take on a few more issues out in the field and at home — some of them, like Owen’s battle with illness, will probably carry over to the finale. One thing for sure will — a shocking incident, the sort of thing that could leave a lot of jaws hanging on the ground.

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 8 synopsis with some additional news.

Owen, Michelle and the 126 crew race to a rattlesnake infestation at a young family’s home, and attempt to rescue a man with dementia from a dangerous scene that he created. Meanwhile, Owen adopts a firehouse dog with cancer and Michelle finally learns the truth behind her sister’s disappearance. Also, a tragic accident shakes the team to its core in the all-new “Monster Inside” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 2 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-108) (TV-14 D, L, V)

It’s that “tragic incident” that currently has us the most worried. How in the world couldn’t it? We’re talking here about the sort of thing that could up the ante and get a larger viewership for the end of the road … which does raise the stakes once more for that aforementioned renewal.

