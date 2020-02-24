All American season 2 episode 15 spoilers: The last before big finale







Next week on The CW, All American season 2 episode 15 is going to arrive and the stakes here are going to be big — very big. We are talking, after all, about the penultimate episode of the season! We’ve seen Spencer go through quite a bit here, questioning his future and then also going through a dramatic life event. There’s a lot he has had to recover from and in some ways, he’s gotten to the other side of it physically.

Psychologically? Well, that’s a completely different story and there are a lot of questions that you’re left to wonder about. Some of these you’re going to see play out in this episode; others, however, are going to be a part of the big finale. For some more news, be sure to check out the full All American season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

GOING AFTER WHAT YOU WANT – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) goes against Billy’s (Taye Diggs) wish and goes around him to get what he wants. Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Asher (Cody Christian) are both guilt ridden for different reasons when it comes to Billy and the position he now finds himself in. Layla (Greta Onieogou) continues to help Coop (Bre-Z) with her music which helps Coop receive an offer that she wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Jordan (Michael Evans) does something to try and make things easier for Simone (guest star Geffri Maya). Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. David Crabtree directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss & J. Stone Alston (#215). Original airdate 3/2/2020.

So what’s happening beyond this episode? We’ll go ahead and give you at least one important tease when it comes to the finale — the future of South Crenshaw as a school is in jeopardy. It could end up becoming something a little bit different than what anyone would have anticipated in advance. We wouldn’t be shocked if there’s a cliffhanger mixed in here — there is already a season 3 renewal, so there’s little to worry about here.

