Big Brother Canada 8 house online; is a cast reveal next?







Are you ready for the premiere of Big Brother Canada 8 to finally arrive on Global? It does feel as though it is right around the corner. After all, today we got the official house reveal, and it does feel like a chance to get to know the cast further is right around the corner.

In a new post on Twitter (see below), the show’s official account posted a first look at the house alongside ways to get some other views at what to expect from it this season. If we’re trying to pin down a specific theme for season 8, we’d say that they are going with something pertaining to comic books and superheroes. After all, they’ve also proclaimed that this season will be “supersized” … which is probably a reference to that as well. We have wondered if that means either a longer season or more houseguests, but that’s something we’ll find out a little bit more of in due time.

For even more Big Brother Canada video discussion, remember now to watch our latest clip below! Once you do that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for further news and then also view our show playlist.

The new Big Brother Canada season is going to arrive on March 4 and through most of it, we’re hoping to see another batch of episodes that is fun and mostly gameplay-focused. There are some things that the Canadian version does even better than the one in the US. We tend to bonder of most of their casts (save for maybe last season), and we do think that the house design itself is generally bright and impeccable. It’s always felt to us as though there’s something more high-definition about what the Canadian show is bringing to the table — it also tend to have a very different vibe given that the majority of the house is indoors — you gotta be able to deal with the winters in Toronto somehow.

For more news leading up to the premiere on Global March 4, visit the link here. We expect the cast reveal any day now.

What do you think about the Big Brother Canada 8 house, or a possible superhero theme?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Global.)

Welcome to the #BBCAN8 house. 👁️👁️ Click the link for your tour: https://t.co/OLSs5srEam. pic.twitter.com/CPYU0zbNMO — Big Brother Canada (@BigBrotherCA) February 24, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







