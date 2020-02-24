American Idol: Hannah Prestridge, Curt Jones (Treble Soul) close out show







Tonight’s American Idol had a chance to feature a LOT of different auditions, and by and large, we’d say that there were great ones! Think in terms of Julia Gargano, a songwriter who is trying to showcase her craft, or someone in Jonny West who stood out for both his singing and then also his rapping.

After seeing all of the great talent for most of the episode, we felt pretty confident that we were going to get something great at the end of the show. It’d either be an exceptional audition, a memorable story, or both.

What was interesting was how the episode ended. Curt Jones auditioned with his love Hannah Prestridge, and the two were a part of a duo entitled Treble Soul. Yet, the show didn’t really spend too much time on the backstory at first — it got almost right into the music and the performance. Curt was a powerful singer for sure. It was when Hannah performed when we got more of her story. She was a recovering addict who had been through everything and found a way to get better. She was a year sober and ready for a new start.

In the end, it was Hannah was the more impressive vocalist of the two — she’s got a little bit more pain in her vocals. Curt is going to have to play more of a support role moving forward, and Hannah is going to have a chance to make her family’s dream come true. This is going to be a story worth watching on the show moving forward. We’ll see just how far she can go.

