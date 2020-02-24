Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 4 spoilers: Zoey questions everything







Moving into Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 4 on NBC next week, be prepared for ALL sorts of fun. With that in mind, we also are going to get to know some of these characters better. One of the fun things about this show is that all of these different people already feel unique within this world — they are big and colorful and you want to root for them. That of course includes Zoey, but also her friends and her neighbor Mo — who is going to be a huge part of this upcoming episode. Let’s just say that this episode is entitled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Neighbor” for a good reason.

Want more? Below, CarterMatt has the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 4 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

03/01/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Zoey is forced to address her own faith and why she was given these powers as she attempts to help Mo feel comfortable expressing his true self. David creates a “big moment” for Mitch. TV-14

We think it goes without saying to expect music in this episode, and it also does make a certain degree of sense to also feature Zoey wondering a little bit about why she has this “gift.” It may drive her crazy at times, but it does give her an ability to help and understand other people. Let’s just go ahead and be thankful that these powers ended up going to someone who will use them for good rather than evil.

Let’s just hope that, moving forward, there are more and more people who discover this show. We think there are a TON of people that would get behind it, but there are a lot of huge, very-visible roadblocks that it has to deal with. Take, for example, airing in one of the worst time periods imaginable.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







