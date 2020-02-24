The Outsider episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week on The Outsider episode 9, everything is going to be taken up a notch. After all, it has to be. There are only two episodes left until the end of the road and through much of that, we’ll see the aftermath to a few different things — starting with the cave-festival incident and also the roles of everyone else in the community. This is a time where everyone has to be defined, and everyone has to take a few deep breaths and prepare for the future.

Want some more specifics? Below, CarterMatt has the full The Outsider episode 9 synopsis with more news on what’s ahead:

After obscuring their true purpose in town from local police, Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) and Yunis (Yul Vazquez) interview witnesses from the cave festival, while Holly (Cynthia Erivo) and Andy (Derek Cecil) visit the scene. Later, the group considers its next move as Claude (Paddy Considine) deals with the weight of his role.

While everything in episode 9 may be somewhat widespread, it actually looks as though episode 10 will have a much more singular focus. Given that this is the end of the road, that only makes sense. Take a look below for some further information:

The group finds itself in a climactic showdown in their last-ditch effort to root out El Coco.

What will the legacy of the show be? Did they wait too long for the final showdown? These are questions that we’re waiting to get answers on, but it may be some time before we get all of them. What matters for now is that this show does the source material justice, but also brings enough to the table to justify its own existence. Both things can be separate and great in their own right.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Outsider right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Outsider episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around if you do want some other news. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







