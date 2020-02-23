Outlander season 5 episode 3 promo: The Beardsley saga & more







Next weekend on Starz, Outlander season 5 episode 3 will arrive and bring with it some new conflicts and chaos.

It’s also going to bring some new characters enter the mix — take, for example, the Beardsley family. Because of a tip-off the Frasers receive from a young thief (see the promo below), a decision is made to visit their family home. Yet, what they find there is very much different from what they anticipated. Jamie and Claire are warned not to go upstairs, but what they discover there may stick with them for some time. We would imagine that some of this could be tied back to this episode’s title of “Free Will.” That may be both a central part in this story but also a major theme for the story moving forward.

Then, the promo also makes a key point of accenting how important Stephen Bonnet is to the story to come. We should make it clear that we are no fan of wanting to see more of Bonnet in this story, given that we’re talking here about a horrific character and someone who has brought Brianna terrible trauma. Yet, this is also not a character who is seemingly going anywhere in the near future. He could be out to cause a reign of terror, and the line he read about being a parent at the end of episode 2 is ALL sorts of chilling. It’s definitely not something that we can avoid or ignore at the moment.

While we’re sure that this episode is going to give us a few more hints regarding the story to come + the longer tale of The Fiery Cross, remember this — even at the end of it, we are only a third of the way into the season! There is a still a LOT more coming up and you better be prepared for it.

