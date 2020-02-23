Homeland season 8 episode 4 spoilers: Saul’s big announcement







Next week on Homeland season 8 episode 4, is Saul going to inch ever closer to his endgame of peace? We’d love to think that it is. We know how much Mandy Patinkin’s character is trying to do the impossible here.

Yet, the reality is that things are so much more complicated than two parties trying to meet in the middle. You’ve got what’s going on with the ISI, and then you also have forces in both Pakistan and Afghanistan with their own prerogatives. Then, you have one Carrie Mathison, who is eagerly doing her part to resolve the situation on the ground. Unfortunately, in the process of this, there are serious trust questions surrounding what happened in Russia. Those aren’t going away regardless of what’s happening in the moment.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Homeland season 8 episode 4 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

Saul plans an announcement. Carrie gets a surprise.

In true show fashion, Showtime will not be giving too much away in advance of this episode. Our hope here is that the network will spend some proper time giving us a sense of Saul’s work as a National Security Advisor. This is an important position with a lot of intricacies, and hope this episode will work to illuminate a good bit of that.

It is still sad that we’re in the final season, but we’re still very much excited about what this series is bringing to the table.

