Is Saturday Night Live new tonight? Is Colin Jost leaving?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we will offer up an answer to that question … but also talk about the biggest news of the week. To be specific, we’re talking about the future of one Colin Jost.

The bad news at the moment is simply this: There is no SNL tonight, as we’re in the midst of the final week of a brief hiatus. The show is going to return next week with an episode hosted by John Mulaney. After the fact, Daniel Craig is also going to return in March for his first hosting gig in years.

Given the news of the past couple of weeks, we know that there is going to be PLENTY of material for the sketch show to cover. Maybe that means politics, or maybe that means some other interesting content.

For now, though, let’s take a look at what’s going on with Colin Jost. According to a report from Variety, parts of the cast member/writer’s upcoming memoir A Very Punchable Face (at least the uncorrected galley proofs) mention that Jost is considering an exit from the show following the 2020 election. If that happens, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked. Jost has been a part of the SNL machine for well over a decade, first as a writer before eventually making an on-screen debut and being the Weekend Update co-anchor. He’s also shifted over slightly to sketches.

While we could see a move like this happening for Jost, for right now it’s mere speculation. There’s no guarantee that this part of Colin’s book will be printed, and we’ve also got many months to go until the election. If it happens, we wonder what SNL would choose to do with Weekend Update and who they’d bring in to lead the charge.

