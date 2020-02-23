The Blacklist season 7: Will Katarina arc be wrapped this season?







There’s a good chance that you heard some of the news from early this week — The Blacklist is going to have an eighth season! This renewal news is thrilling, largely because of what it represents. It’s a guarantee that there is nothing to worry about for the rest of the season … and it also means that the writers can take their time resolving certain stories.

Of course, with this in mind, there is one story we’re left to ponder over more than any other — the arc of Katarina Rostova. Will this story continue now into season 8, or will there be pressure to wrap things up by the end of season 7?

The simplest argument to prolong this story for a while is rather simple — Katarina is, by far, the biggest of the Big Bads that exists in terms of Liz Keen’s life. She was at least set up as an adversary, and she could be key to Megan Boone’s character learning a lot of secrets regarding her past. She’s also #3 on the Blacklist, which is evidence that her tale will continue to be of great importance.

In keeping Katarina around, you can keep some of those personal stakes high! We know that we’re coming off of an episode entitled “Katarina Rostova” already, but remember that for characters like this, there’s a reasonably good chance that a “Katarina Rostova: Conclusion” episode could be coming. Liz has helped her fake her own death, and for now, the largest question is if/when Reddington finds out about it. What will he do? There’s enough story there to keep things moving for a while.

Granted, there is also a compelling reason to conclude the Katarina arc, by and large, this season — there could be a larger threat coming even still. Maybe the writers do have a fantastic idea, and it’s something that is impossible to know or predict. Maybe it’s related to Neville Townsend, the supposed architect of the Townsend Directive introduced earlier on in the season’s run. It’s something that should at least be considered for the time being … alongside a lot of other great mysteries.

In The Blacklist we trust … right? That’s the philosophy we have right now, whether it be on Katarina Rostova or any other storyline.

What do you want to see from Katarina moving into The Blacklist season 7?

