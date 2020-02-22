When Calls the Heart season 7: Erin Krakow, cast on what’s ahead







The When Calls the Heart season 7 premiere is almost finally here! New episodes are starting tomorrow on Hallmark Channel, and there is a lot of different stuff to anticipate! Take, for example, a dramatic love triangle with Elizabeth at the center of it — it’s not something that the character was for sure expecting, but it’s a situation that she’s gotten herself into and some of her feeelings will be tested.

Of course, remember this — we’re talking here about a show set in a place called Hope Valley. There are going to be some sad moments, but we don’t foresee this show being out to devastate or sadden anyone for too long. This romantic arc is just one of many that will play throughout the season, as there could be surprises, new arrivals, and a lot of other stuff play out over time.

Before we get to the premiere, though, why not hear more of what some key cast members have to say? If you look below, you can see a new video featuring both Erin Krakow and Jack Wagner taking you through (via Access Hollywood) some of the more important storylines of the season. There will be some opportunities for these characters to face new tests this season, but there will also be chances aplenty for fun. That’s long been a cornerstone within the When Calls the Heart world and we don’t imagine that changing all that much in the future.

Just in case the show itself is not enough for you, also remember this — When Calls the Heart is going to be followed soon after by the spin-off When Hope Calls. This was a series that originally aired over on the Hallmark Movies Now app, but there’s an opportunity coming up for everyone to get a chance to ejoy it! Hopefully, that will lead the way to there being a little bit more of a future for this show, as well. You can see a combination promo for both shows at the bottom of this article.

