Doctor Who season 12 episode 9 sneak peek: The Doctor’s arrival







Moving into Doctor Who season 12 episode 9, the most obvious thing that we can say is this: Humanity is screwed. The Doctor is going to do what she can in order to stop the Cyber War in the future, and it’s probably not lost on her that much of it is probably her doing.

Remember that Captain Jack warned The Doctor about the Lone Cyberman — yet, she still opted to do what they wanted on this past episode. Because of that one decision in the past, the future has now become a war-torn battlefield where Cybermen of all kinds are on a warpath. Humanity is gasping for air and there may not be many ways in which to ensure that everyone is okay.

The Doctor, Yaz, Ryan, and Graham arrive to the future timeline in the sneak peek below, and you can sense their desire to help and ensure that the war can be thwarted. Yet, they are just four people, and there is only so much that they can do in order to curtain the situation. They’re going to be resourceful, and they better be determined and ready for anything.

For us as viewers, the #1 thing that we should know and expect in advance is simply this: For this finale to take some time to unravel. There isn’t going to be any closure to this story within its first hour. Instead, you’re going to have to wait until episode 10 to get all of your answers — including on that oh-so-infamous Timeless Child mystery that was front and center for most of the season as a whole.

