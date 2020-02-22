Outlander season 5 episode 2 photo: The dawn of Claire’s surgery







As we move into Outlander season 5 episode 2 airing on Starz this weekend, there are a lot of things to prepare for! One of the things that we’re the most excited for, though, is getting to see Claire’s surgery practice start to get off the ground.

For most of the series’ run (or at least the times that we’ve been exclusively in the past), Claire has not been afforded some influx of opportunities in order to work some of her magic. There haven’t been many chances for her to operate on people in need with a full arsenal of materials now. This is changing moving forward. She’s going to have supplies — while most of them won’t be from her own time, she did travel back with plenty of 20th-century innovations in her famed “batsuit.” Not only that, but she has 20th-century knowledge.

How much does Claire use that knowledge? That is one of the greatest question marks of season 5, given that she has the ability to save a heavy abundance of lives. Yet, the more that she does this, the more that she also runs the risk of playing God and changing the course of history. That’s something that Brianna cautions her on — Claire may have a harder time controlling her impulse to help people in the moment. This is going to be arguably one of the greatest tests of the entire series — how much does Claire choose to help people, knowing full well that in doing so, much of the entire timeline could change?

Beyond the medical dilemma at the hands of Claire, we are excited to see Claire and Roger spend a good bit of time together. In general, Roger still has a lot to adapt to in this timeline — provided of course that he even wants to stay there. Staying in the past is one of the biggest questions he’ll be asking moving forward with Brianna chiming in.

