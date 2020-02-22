Are Watchmen season 2 odds hurt over awards-show classification?







As of late, HBO has not expressed an extreme amount of confidence over a possible Watchmen season 2. Is it something that we’d love to see? Absolutely, but it’s also something that is far from confirmed. As a matter of fact, it really is all about whether or not Damon Lindelof is interested in doing more.

With the right story, anything is possible! Yet, for now, Variety reports that the network is classifying the Regina King series as a Limited Series for the upcoming Emmys and the remainder of the eligible awards season. Why is that? Here’s what the network had to say in a statement:

“We discussed with the producers and felt limited series was the most accurate representation of the show and any possible future installments.”

If there is one reality that comes from the reclassification here, it’s that Watchmen probably has a much stronger shot now of scoring some nominations than it once did. That has to do with it competing against a smaller field. While it may feel weird to push what was previously thought of as a Drama Series over to this category, we don’t really mind it. For starters, Watchmen is a show that told a standalone story, and it’s not as though HBO is sitting on some sort of secret season 2 renewal. This doesn’t feel like American Horror Story, which has submitted in this category for years even though several of its seasons are linked and occasionally feature similar characters.

While this classification may mean that a Watchmen season 2 isn’t coming in the near future, we don’t consider it a sign that the show is necessarily dead. They can always come back and do more stories down the road, and it’s largely going to be a measure of whatever they want to do. Awards show classifcations don’t necessarily hold a series hostage.

