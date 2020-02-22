Almost Family season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest







Is Almost Family renewed for a season 2 at Fox, or should we go ahead and expect the series to be canceled? Within this article, we’re going to break a lot of this down for you.

Unfortunately, we come bearing a little bit of bad news. Based on the fact that the final episodes are airing on a Saturday (otherwise known as the TV graveyard), we don’t have a lot of hope when it comes to the future of the series on Fox. Why in the world would we?

The ratings for season 1 have not been great. The series started off following The Masked Singer, which you would have thought in theory was going to be all sorts of fantastic. However, these shows proved to not be much of a match, which led to Almost Family being aired away from The Masked Singer in January. After some poorly-rated airings in that spot, the show was pushed off to Saturday to finish the run. This is something that Fox wanted to do out of respect to the series’ fans, but we don’t see this as a sign that they want to bring the show back.

The first thing that we should note here is that Almost Family is not officially canceled yet. That is a choice that will be made when you get around to April or May. There’s not a lot of reason for optimism here.

Is it possible that the series could be moved somewhere else? We doubt it. Given that it failed to find all that much of an audience on Fox, there isn’t much of a reason to think that it is going to find a ton of viewers somewhere else. Let’s just enjoy the series while we can, and then see whatever the future holds. If nothing else, we do want to see some of these cast members get a chance to move over and do some other exciting stuff, as well.

