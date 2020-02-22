Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 7 spoilers: A bad discovery







Next week on NBC, Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 7 is going to feature some of the most terrifying material we’ve seen to date. The Bone Collector’s wife has made a most terrible discovery, and there’s one thing that she should be doing now — running, as far away and as fast as possible. Unfortunately, she may not have an opportunity to do just that. She’s stuck in a terrible position, and that’s something that the promo below makes clear.

What else does it show? That the hunt could be starting to close in and we’re getting a little bit closer to the culmination of this story … though we’re not there yet. The final episodes of the season are slated to air on March 13, and that’s where we will probably see that final showdown. That’s the opportunity to learn further if Lincoln can find a sense of inner peace, and if that hunt will end. (Of course, taking down one adversary does not rid the world of them. There are plenty of other issues that decorate New York City that are almost always going to need a little bit of attention.)

For a few more details now on what’s coming, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

Lincoln, Amelia and the team are tasked with tracking down an anonymous bomber, targeting a string of buildings all across Manhattan. Meanwhile, the marriage between The Bone Collector and his wife, Danielle, reaches a terrifying crossroad.

If there’s one more thing that we can state within this article, it’s this: Be sure to watch Lincoln Rhyme live! While the ratings for the series have not been stellar, we don’t think that they take it out of consideration for renewal just yet. This is a series very much still hanging on the bubble.

