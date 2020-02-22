Fresh Off the Boat season 7: Will the series ever be revived?







Following today’s big series finale at ABC, is there any reason to hope for a Fresh Off the Boat season 7? Is this something to anticipate at all?

Well, for the time being, we can’t say that we’re altogether expecting anything. For starters, the finale tonight was plotted as a proper ending, so there is no real reason story-wise to bring the show back. Ratings-wise, we have a hard time imagining more episodes, either. Season 6 of Fresh Off the Boat has been far from a ratings success story on ABC, as it is down more than 20% from the numbers for season 5. That’s at least the case in the coveted 18-49 demographic. While the series may have managed to stick around for a good while, it’s not ending with some sort of tremendous flourish.

The unfortunate thing that we’re thinking about right now is this — a lot of people are going to remember the past year of the show because of comments Constance Wu made about the initial renewal. That’s a shame, since it will keep people from knowing the show for what it was.

Do you want to see a Fresh Off the Boat season 7 ever happen at ABC … or somewhere else?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

