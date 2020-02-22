Lucifer season 5 episode 15 title spoilers: This one’s a tease, huh?







Lucifer s eason 5 is still in the midst of production, though it’s fair to say that we’re starting to close in on the finale. What makes that so strange? At the moment, it’s the uncertainty of everything. We don’t know if we’re getting the end of the season or the series as of yet, thanks to all of the recent reports that there are discussions to keep the series going.

For the time being, though, we’re at least happy to share a little bit more episode-title scoop! In a new post on Twitter this week, the writers’ room shared the rather-cryptic message below. The consensus theory is that this episode is going to be titled “Is This Really How It’s Going to End?!” — and that’s quite the tease, no? It’s enough to send a chill down your spine and wonder how the show is really going to conclude this season. Regardless of if there’s another season or not, we get the feeling that the ending to season 5 is going to be rather great. We hope that Lucifer and Chloe are back around each other, and that there are some really funny moments mixed in with darkness and drama.

Are we always going to want to see Lucifer evolve as a show? Sure, but at the same time, it doesn’t need to venture too far from what it’s always been. Find new challenges for the characters, while at the same time touch on familiar and nostalgic moments from the first four seasons. That’s the best way to ensure that the show is great, regardless of however or whenever it concludes.

🥳 #Lucifer 515 episode title clue is: "I* **i* R***** *o* **'s *o*** t* E**?!" @jkning says good luck 😈 — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) February 20, 2020

