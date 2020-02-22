Dynasty season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Who gets Fallon’s loyalty?







Want to get a better sense of what is coming up on Dynasty season 3 episode 14? Consider this an hour stuffed full of craziness. The title here is “That Wicked Stepmother,” and that does give you a sense that there are some complicated family dynamics at play here. Fallon and Adam are going to find a way to be pushed in all sorts of interesting directions — and with Blake and Alexis at the center of this, we’re probably going to be seeing some serious hijinks. These are desperate times — with that, prepare for some drastic measures.

Also, with a title like this, the more Cinderella references we get, the happier we’re probably going to be as a viewer in the end.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Dynasty season 3 episode 14 synopsis if you want some other news on what lies ahead:

FAMILY FIRST – As Blake (Grant Show) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continue to vie for the loyalty of Fallon (Liz Gillies) and Adam (Sam Underwood), Cristal (Daniella Alonso) finds herself resorting to drastic measures to carry out her plans. Liam (Adam Huber) contends with someone from his past while Dominique (Michael Michele) calls in a consequential favor from Culhane (Michael Christopher Riley.) Also starring Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, and Rafael de la Fuente. Brandi Bradburn directed the episode written by Garrett Oakley (#314). Original airdate 2/28/2020

After this installment airs, there is a chance that we could be gearing up for yet another hiatus. With that, you better hope that this is an episode stuffed full of chaos and some fantastic characters arcs. We’d like to see Fallon find a little bit of breathing room from her family … but that is really just the tip of the overall iceberg.

