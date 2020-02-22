Homeland season 8 episode 3 sneak peek: Carrie wants a meeting







Coming up on Homeland season 8 episode 3, Carrie Mathison is desperate for one thing — answers. She wants to get a better sense of possible Russian intelligence, even if that means taking a meeting and putting herself in harm’s way. Or, even if it means going around headquarters in order to get what she wants. Carrie is the sort of person who recognizes that time is very much of the essence. If she doesn’t want to wait around for some more answers, why should she have to?

In the sneak peek below, you see Carrie doing her part in order to press Mike on getting a meeting set in stone. She’s intent on doing so, mostly because she recognizes that this is a rare opportunity to get some valuable intelligence — and maybe also a little bit of payback.

If there is one thing that Mike should be worried about, it’s this — Carrie spent months of her life trapped in a Russian prison, and she may not remember everything that happened. She may be compromised in ways that she doesn’t quite understand. Beyond that, it’s also possible that she may have such a personal vendetta here that it allows her to leap before she looks. She could get herself in trouble by means of wanting revenge.

No matter how this story unravels, we know that it’s going to be intriguing. Carrie already knows that the Russians seem to have wanted her to do most of what she did on this past episode, almost as though Yevgeny had the plan this whole time. For someone who feels like she’s on top of things, this has to feel maddening, to say the least.

