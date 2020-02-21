Gentefied season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s big season 1 launch at Netflix, is there a chance for a Gentefied season 2? Is that something that we should have some expectations for?

We know that there is a uniqueness that is present with Gentefied as a series from the start. It’s a bilingual comedy/drama series set within a rapidly-changing neighborhood in Los Angeles. It’s a Latinx story being presented at a time when we need so many more of them. There are a lot of different angles that this story can examine about life in the city, and it also takes a hard look at the reality of gentrification and what it can do to people.

Also, we’re hearing that season 1 ends in a way that absolutely sets up more of the story. It’s mostly comes down at this point to whether or not Netflix is interested in ordering more episodes.

For the time being, we can at least say this — we’re intrigued to learn about whether or not Netflix is interested in more Gentefied. This is one of those shows that could prove to be more of a gradual slow-burn than some sort of instant hit. It will probably take a little bit of time for viewers to discover it, since we are not talking about a series here led with some enormous influx of stardom. Also, it exists on a streaming service in Netflix that seems to be putting out constant new programming. There’s a reasonably good chance that a lot of subscribers aren’t even going to know that the show exists — this is something that happened for viewers of such other shows as Spinning Out and Soundtrack.

So while there may not be word on a Gentefied season 2 as of yet, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that the folks over at Netflix take their time and work in order to ensure that viewers have their time to discover this show. We want to believe that they will allow it a couple of months before deciding whether or not to renew/cancel it. Time will tell, and we’ll present more updates as soon as we have them.

