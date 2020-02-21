Hunters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Amazon?







Following today’s big premiere, is there a chance at a Hunters season 2 over on Amazon? Is this something we should be looking forward to seeing? Within this article, we do our best to break some of that down.

Let’s go ahead and start things off here by sharing the official news: Basically, there is no official news. Amazon has not confirmed anything as of yet when it comes to this series starring Al Pacino, but we kinda think that they are going to want more. Casting Hollywood icons for scripted drama series has become somewhat en vogue as of late. Take, for example, Kevin Costner appearing as the star of Yellowstone, which was recently renewed all the way until season 4. Pacino has some star power, and we think this show itself has potential to expand its universe while also capturing viewers along the way.

The truth here, though, is that this could be somewhat of a slow burn. While Amazon does have the ability to generate some hit series, at the same time it doesn’t always happen immediately. It can be hard to attract eyeballs to a show in this crowded landscape, even one that features Al Pacino and an executive producer with Jordan Peele’s notoriety. Also, reviews for the series to date have been a little bit mixed — whether or not that has a direct impact on viewers remains to be seen.

In the end, though, we want to remain cautiously optimistic that Hunters will have a chance to hunt again. Amazon hasn’t yet transformed into Netflix — in other words, they aren’t canceling a bevy of one-season shows fairly early on into their run. Making sure shows have an extended run is one of the best ways to ensure you have viewer loyalty — nothing is more important to the long-term outlook for any series.

Expect more of a formal decision on the future of Hunters over the course of the next several weeks.

