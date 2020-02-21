Supernatural season 15 spoilers: EP unclear on Crowley return







Is it possible that we could see Crowley return on Supernatural before the series comes to a close? We know that we’d like to see it! Yet, there’s a difference between wanting to see it and then it actually happening.

We should note that as recently as last month, Mark Sheppard noted on social media that he hadn’t been called to participate in the final season. It’s possible that could change, but for now, the producers aren’t being altogether committal.

In a new piece with TVLine, executive producer Andrew Dabb did very little to confirm the future of Crowley — beyond, of course, pointing out where the character is at present:

“Well, Crowley is kind of technically trapped in The Empty right now … As we know, The Empty is a character for us, someone with an agenda. So I would say there’d have to be a really good reason for The Empty to let Crowley wake up — and I don’t know that reason has been presented quite yet.”

Of course, this quote is not a full-on “no.” A reason could present itself before the end of the series, and we’d really hope that it does. Crowley is iconic to Supernatural — we’re talking about someone who was a huge part of the show for many years and a lot of people are still bummed-out about how he was written off. It would be a nod to his importance to the series and a treat for the fans — if you’re going to be bringing a lot of other notable characters back before the show comes to a close, it only makes sense to find a way to get Crowley back in there, as well.

Let’s just hope there’s still time to make something happen — after all, Supernatural will remain on the air until later in the spring.

Do you want to see Crowley turn up on Supernatural season 15?

Do you think we need one more dose of Mark Sheppard before saying goodbye? Let us know! Also, stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates coming down the road. (Photo: The CW.)

