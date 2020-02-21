The Sinner season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Pursuing Jamie







Entering The Sinner season 3 episode 4 on USA next week, it’s clear that the stakes are higher than ever. Jamie Burns has been awakened — and not to anything good. His obsession with death following the car accident is pushing him into instability, and it’s causing him to do and say things that are violent. Unpredictable. He doesn’t see any real inherent value in life as we’ve come to know it. We don’t need to tell you how dangerous that is.

It seemed that holding his baby, and the darkness that went along with that, caused Jamie to briefly contemplate getting help. Yet, the moment that he realized that help was more setting up a possible psychiatric hold, that was enough for him to flee … and flee he did. He’s now out in the world. Ambrose doesn’t know where he is and more than just that, he doesn’t know how much time he’s going to have in order to find him. Time is of the essence.

The official synopsis for The Sinner season 3 episode 4 confirms a great deal of what we’re saying:

Ambrose pursues Jamie through New York City and tries to prevent another homicide.

The threat of Matt Bomer’s character being in New York City is pretty severe. What it represents is that Ambrose is going to find himself having to do whatever he can in order to find someone in a city of millions. He can probably narrow down the field by retracing some of his steps, or try to speak more to a stable version of the character. This is a different sort of situation than anything he took on in either season 1 or season 2, and it’s not going to be easy for him to handle it.

