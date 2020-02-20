Katy Keene episode 4 spoilers: Is Katy facing job trouble?







Following tonight’s episode, are you curious already to learn what lies ahead on Katy Keene episode 4? The Riverdale spin-off is still in the getting-to-know-you phase. Other than Josie, most of the other characters are still new. We’re getting a better sense now of what makes them tick and, beyond just that, we’re also learning a little bit more of how this show is going to work. We know that there are going to be some lighter moments and, beyond just that, it’s fair to assume that we’ll have some moments make us emotional. This is a show about overcoming struggle and doing whatever one can to “make it big.” This is not an easy world to be a part of — the story’s a lot about dreaming and recognizing that you never should give up.

LETTING GO – Katy (Lucy Hale) decides to put all her energy into work to avoid her personal life, but she finds herself in hot water again at work. Determined to fix things, she enlists Pepper’s (Julia Chan) help to track down the designer that is key to saving her job. Meanwhile, Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) questions his new relationship and Josie (Ashleigh Murray) stands up to Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and Xandra (Camille Hyde), which gives her the upper hand. Katherin LaNasa also stars. Pamela Romanowsky directed the episode written by Alina Mankin (#104). Original airdate 2/27/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Ratings-wise, it’s clear at the moment that Katy Keene is not exactly setting the world on fire. Yet, it seems to at least have a solid following and with more scripts ordered, The CW is doing its best to see what the future of the show could be. We’ll just have to wait and see if those are scripts that are turned into something more.

