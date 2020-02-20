Outlander season 5 spoilers: On the Stephen Bonnet fears to come







There were many joyous reveals throughout the Outlander season 5 premiere on Starz, whether it be Jamie’s incredible speech or Roger and Brianna’s wedding. Yet, amidst all of the joy, there was also a moment of terrible despair for Bree: Learning that Stephen Bonnet is not dead, as once presumed. This is a character who is still lurking around somewhere underneath the surface, and there are reasons for fear aplenty now. Bree will want to protect her son Jemmy, while also protect herself from some of the darkness buried within those moments in season 4.

So how does she move forward? What lies within her mind? Speaking to Parade on this subject, here is some of what Sophie Skelton had to say:

“Now that he is alive, the main thing for Bree is fear. Obviously, she’s still suffering tremendous trauma from [the assault that transpired], but her priority is Jemmy, and now, because of that diamond and because of that day, in the present, she is aware that Bonnet might be coming around.”

Brianna has to prepare herself for the possibility of a Bonnet appearance, but the same goes for much of the Fraser family overall. We know that Jamie knows (he is, after all, the one who seems to have initiated the mission to get information on him). Meanwhile, previews for what’s ahead show him cluing in Claire as to the character still being out there. We’re sure that one of the two of them will inform Bree soon, not realizing what she already knows. The same then goes for Roger. A united front has to be one of the best ways forward, that way there is no miscommunication and they can all have a specific plan.

Bonnet cannot be allowed to inflict any more harm. After all, the Frasers have a great deal of other problems on their plate as well, including a Regulator crisis that could spark one of the earlier stages of the Revolutionary War.

How do you think Brianna will move forward on Outlander season 5?

