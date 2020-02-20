The Blacklist renewed for season 8; is whole cast returning?







If you love NBC’s The Blacklist, you have to imagine that this is going to be one of the best days ever. After all, it’s been confirmed that the James Spader – Megan Boone series is coming back for another season!

Today, the network confirmed (alongside the show’s 150th episode celebration) that there will be another batch of episodes. Per Deadline, the show’s entire cast is slated to come back after some deals were struck involving studio Sony Pictures TV. There’s no official word as of yet on the episode count, but we’re hoping that the early renewal is a sign that we’re getting another 22. Let’s be honest — what else does NBC have that they can air in this timeslot?

As for whether or not season 8 will be the final season, there are no current plans for it — but remember that current plans can be changed! We’d file this under “too early to tell” at the moment.

In a new statement, here is what Chris Parnell, the Co-President of Sony Pictures Television, had to say:

“The Blacklist’ continues to tell exciting and imaginative stories … It’s due to the brilliant cast, crew and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television.”

We’ll probably get more news about The Blacklist season 8 when we get closer to the spring. After all, NBC should have their big upfront presentation when we get around to May.

