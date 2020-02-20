Stumptown episode 16 return date: ‘All Quiet On the Dextern Front’







Interested in learning the Stumptown episode 16 return date, or at least getting the tiniest sense of what lies ahead? Consider this article a source of some of that.

Unfortunately, though, it’s also a source of bad news given that the Cobie Smulders series is not airing a new installment next week. We know that there are a lot more stories still to come this season, but late February is a time where we do tend to see some hiatuses here and there. Consider it a necessarily evil in ensuring that there are some episodes around for the all-important May sweeps period.

At the moment, ABC has not formally confirmed too much about Stumptown episode 16, but there are at least a couple of little hints to share. Per The Futon Critic, the next new episode is airing on Wednesday, March 4. To go along with that, they also note that “All Quiet On the Dextern Front” is the (humorous) title for whatever lies ahead. Note that some of this is subject to change, so don’t write anything down with a permanent marker as of yet. We could get a better sense of what ABC wants to do moving forward as soon as tonight’s episode, so we may have a better update in the hours to come. They don’t like to have too much memory left over in some of their post-show promos.

In general, though, we’d say that Stumptown episode 16 will probably play out as you would expect — with a strong case, coupled of course with some fun moments for Dex and other characters. While this is a show only in its first season, they’ve probably got a good sense of what works at this point.

