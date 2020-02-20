Is Chicago PD new tonight? The Chicago Fire crossover and beyond







Is Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, our first order of business is to of course answer that question — but following that, look towards what could be an exciting future for the NBC drama.

We do know in particular that the next new episode is exciting — after all, it is a crossover with Chicago Fire — the unfortunate problem is that we’re not going to be seeing it tonight. This is a one-week break from the One Chicago world and with that, a chance to catch our breath and prepare a little bit more the journey to come. There are still a lot of stories to come this season, with the crossover being the primary one to draw attention right now.

If you haven’t heard too much about that event just yet, you can read a little bit more over at the link here. The main reason for excitement there is that it’s going to feature the return of Roman to the franchise after some time away. He was close to some characters (especially Burgess), so it should prove fun to see both where he is and also what he is up to now.

So what’s coming after the fact? Let’s spend a moment offering some scoop about the next new episode of Chicago PD, one that is currently poised to air in March. Check out the synopsis below:

03/04/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : An armed robbery case quickly turns into a homicide investigation. When one suspect’s background suggests domestic violence, Upton is forced to reckon with her childhood. Voight and Halstead butt heads over Halstead’s righteous instinct. TV-14

So what are we looking at here? It feels like an episode where Upton will be forced to dive into difficult corners of her past, while Jay is going to keep fighting with Voight over the proper way to do things. There’s been an underlying tension there for most of the season and with Antonio gone, we think Halstead has become higher on the food chain. That’s led to him taking a larger leadership role, but we can’t forget here that there are some consequences that come along with that. Fighting with Voight is a pretty big one.

