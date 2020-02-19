





Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We know that there’s going to be a thirst to revisit the Windy City soon! Unfortunately, it’s just not something that we’re going to be having on the air.

We don’t want to leave you hanging, so let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of Chicago Fire tonight, just like there also isn’t a new episode of either Chicago Med or Chicago PD. The entire One Chicago universe is on a one-week break, but we know that they’ll come roaring back next week with a chance to experience yet another epic crossover event! This isn’t a three-way crossover this time around, though, as instead it’s going to be a chance to see the worlds of Fire and PD mixed up in a story that is bringing back a former character from PD in Roman. It’s going to be personal towards him, but at the same time personal towards everyone he worked with. Why? Well, the simplest answer is that they all cared about him.

If you haven’t had a chance to see details on the crossover, you can see them below — but that’s not all, since we’ve also got some information coming all about the episode that follows the crossover event. It’s much more of a singular Chicago Fire story.

Season 8 episode 15, “Off the Grid” – 02/26/2020 (09:00PM – 10:03PM) (Wednesday) : In a two-show crossover event with “Chicago P.D.,” a series of teen opioid overdoses sees Severide partner with Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty), but begins to suspect there’s more to the story than his old friend is telling him. Casey tries to be there for Brett as she considers her birth mother’s offer to meet. TV-14

Season 8 episode 16, “The Tendency of a Drowning Victim” – 03/04/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Boden is on edge after starting a new fad diet. Casey and Severide disagree on a call. Brett’s birth mother shares life-altering news. A familiar face has a proposition for Herrmann. TV-14

Based on those synopses, it’s clear that Brett’s story will be a slow burn, and one that will probably have her thinking about a lot of different questions.

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire moving forward?

Are you bummed out that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share in the comments, and be sure to stick around for some more news. (Photo: NBC.)

