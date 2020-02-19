





Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ve got some more answers on that subject … but then also a look ahead.

Unfortunately, we’re here to report now that Riverdale is not on the air tonight. This would be a tough hiatus on any occasion, but it’s even more so now that Jughead’s fate hangs very much in the balance. The events of this past episode seem to signal that his future is not a particularly-bright one, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from more than a decade of covering TV, it’s this — writers love to throw you for a loop! They’ll start to make you think one thing, only to then veer off in another direction entirely. This could very much be what happens here, and we figure that they won’t wait too long before giving you some answers when the show comes back.

If you haven’t seen the official synopsis for next week’s new episode, we’ve got it for you below — unfortunately, it doesn’t give you too much insight on Jughead one way or another:

THE AFTERMATH – When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Skeet Ulrich also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson (#414.) Original airdate 2/26/2020.

While there aren’t too many official details known about the stories beyond this just yet, we do know that “To Die For” is the title for the first episode in March. Isn’t that another reason to worry?

The promo below seems to be desperate to make us think that Betty is responsible for killing Jughead — and there is some blood that seems to raise all the more suspicions about it. We still don’t think he’s gone, though, and there could be an epic twist revealed soon enough…

