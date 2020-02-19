For Life episode 3 spoilers: Aaron’s mission in ‘Brother’s Keeper’







Entering For Life episode 3 on ABC next week, how much is there a reason for optimism? We’d say that, by and large, we’ve got a lot to be psyched about with the Nicholas Pinnock-led legal drama.

For starters, this is a show that is venturing into some relatively-uncharted waters on network TV. Think about the nuanced depiction of incarceration that we’re getting. This is not a world where everything is cut and dry. The prisoners are nuanced, and of course Aaron is at the center of all of this. We’re looking at a man here who was wrongfully incarcerated, and someone who is doing almost everything that he can to find a way out and earn the freedom that he deserves. He’s having to climb the ladder to get what he wants, though, and that includes taking on some cases for the sake of getting information. This is at the core of next week’s “Brother’s Keeper.”

Below, CarterMatt has the For Life episode 3 synopsis with some additional news on what lies ahead:

Determined to gain access to his police file, Aaron decides to represent an inmate from Safiya’s drug rehabilitation program whose brother is a cop. District Attorney Maskins and Assistant District Attorney O’Reilly close in on proof of Aaron’s malfeasance during Jose Rodriguez’s trial, targeting Marie as a way to get to Aaron.

All signs point towards this being a significant episode for Aaron as he has to deal with both his client and the police at the same time. Getting the information that he wants is not going to be easy. Luckily, Aaron is not the sort of person who gives up — and we think that he can set a good foundation for himself moving forward.

What do you want to see on For Life episode 3?

