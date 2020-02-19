The Resident season 3 episode 16 return date: ‘Reverse Cinderella’







If you find yourselves curious to learn more about The Resident season 3 episode 16 return date or some of the stuff that lies ahead, consider this article your source!

Let’s kick things off here with this, though: There is no new episode of the series next week. What’s with the way in which this show has been scheduling stuff out? It’s a good question given that the order of things as of late has been super-weird. For example, there was no new episode last week; instead, we’ve got one tonight and then no new episode the week after, either. The show returns on Tuesday, March 3. This start-and-stop pattern is about as weird a thing as you’re going to see. Luckily, we imagine that it will be ending in March for a little while given that Empire is coming back. It makes sense for there to be some new episodes of both shows to air alongside each other.

As for just what’s coming up next story-wise, let’s just say that at the forefront of it is more problems for Chastain … thanks largely to Red Rock, who continue to be desperate to prove that they are some of the worst out there. To quote a certain Michael Scott, why are they the way that they are? Why are they putting Conrad in a terrible position?

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 3 episode 16 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up:

When Nadine’s father comes to town for her birthday, Devon enlists the help of the whole staff, as well as one of his patients, to ensure that he makes the best first impression. Red Rock decides to cut the entire OBGYN department and Logan Kim leaves Conrad with the difficult task of letting the residents go. Meanwhile, Nic cares for a teenage patient whose condition is deteriorating in the all-new “Reverse Cinderella” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-316) (TV-14 L, V)

