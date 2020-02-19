FBI: Most Wanted episode 7 return date hopes on CBS







If you find yourselves interested in learning the FBI: Most Wanted episode 7 return date over at CBS, consider this article your source for early speculation!

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: You better be ready for a hiatus. One of the longest ones we’ve seen for this show is coming, and it’s kicking off next week and lasting into the week after. Given that the flagship FBI is returning come Tuesday, March 10, you probably should believe that this is where the Most Wanted series will also be back. (CBS hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet.)

So what do we know about this episode at the moment? Not too much other than the title in “Ghosts.” That’s the sort of title that could mean a number of different things. Take, for example, the possibility that it’s a nod to some ghosts from the past who could turn up. Or, it could be a reference to the M.O. of a certain criminal the team is trying to track down. It’s certainly possible that they could be using ghosts as a way to spook people before killing them. This feels in some ways more like an episode of Criminal Minds than FBI: Most Wanted, but we do think that by and large, these two shows share a similar amount of DNA.

No matter what direction they go with the story, the hope for FBI: Most Wanted moving forward is still the same: To have an opportunity to see some stories that stand out amidst the pack. While we know the show is largely procedural, that doesn’t necessarily mean that every single part of it needs to feel the same. Each episode should be memorable to viewers after the fact

