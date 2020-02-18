The Bachelor: Why Peter Weber’s ex warned him about Victoria Fuller







On Monday night’s The Bachelor, we were presented with one of the more dramatic situations of the season — and at hometown dates, no less.

While in Virginia Beach, Peter Weber did receive a rather ominous warning from a former girlfriend in Merissa Pence that Victoria Fuller, someone she knew from the local Virginia Beach community, wasn’t all that she was cracked up to be. To be specific, she claimed that Victoria was responsible for ending relationships involving other people and that she, frankly, was not a great person to be around. She admitted that the two had a falling out, so she wasn’t coming into the discussion from a completely unbiased place. (Whether or not you think that admission is a good thing is certainly a subject up for debate.)

For some more thoughts on last night’s The Bachelor, be sure to check out our latest insight in the video below! The best way to stay up-to-date after the fact is if you subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube — also, view our The Bachelor playlist for more.

So why did Merissa decide to come on the show, but also be rather coy? (Remember, she didn’t name any of the people involved in the relationships, and nor did she even want to be on-camera.) Speaking to ET Online, she did her best to explain:

“I just wanted him to end his relationship with Victoria. I kind of knew, when I found out she was going on the show, how this would play out … I was there to warn him and present facts if he asked, but I wasn’t there to slander her name or say bad words or call her names. I was not there for that. That’s not me, that’s not who I wanted to be portrayed as.”

So, in the end, Pence claims that she was mostly there to warn Peter without making the entire experience into some sort of circus. Our thinking is that by blurring her face, it made her feel a little bit less like she was there for the publicity.

For those wondering, Fuller has yet to issue a full comment since the episode of The Bachelor aired. However, she did create a post on Instagram thanking Peter for some of his support and for seemingly not giving up on her entirely. (One thing that is notable — despite a lot of her controversies, Victoria does seem reasonably well-liked by some of the other women on this season.)

Related News – Be sure to get more news on what’s coming up in the hometown dates

Are you still shocked that Peter decided to keep Victoria around?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







