This Is Us season 4 episode 14 sneak peek: The Marc confrontation awaits







Tonight’s This Is Us season 4 episode 14 is going to feature a confrontation like no other. In one corner, you’re going to have Marc — otherwise known as one of the most unlikable characters imaginable. Meanwhile, in the other corner is pretty much everyone else. Whether it be Kevin, Randall, or Rebecca, all of them seemingly want a piece of Marc’s mind. Hence, why the three of them are venturing up to the Cabin late at night. They know that Marc and Kate are residing there, and they are preparing for a confrontation to end all confrontations.

So what will constitute this showdown? That remains to be seen, but the sneak peek below (via TV Insider) is classic Marc. We know that he’s a jerk to the point of locking Kate out of the cabin, but before that, he’s going to apologize for some recent misdeeds and get reassurance from her that she still loves him. He’s manipulating her and working to make her feel like he is the only person in the world for her. He’s slamming down her self-esteem and some of these other characters are recognizing that something is off.

We know that Kevin and Randall would probably love nothing more than to throw Kate clean out of that Cabin. Yet, it’s delicate. They have to make Kate recognize that what they’re doing is best for her, as well, and she may not be in a place where she’s able to see it right away. Given what this character has gone through already, she needs to be cognizant that this is one of those situations that could take some time to sort out.

