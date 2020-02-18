The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Autopsy’







Are you ready in advance for The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16 to arrive on ABC? There’s a new episode coming in just one week. We hope that it will be exciting — if nothing else, you gotta imagine that it will be emotional. Shaun’s been sorting through some of his feelings at the moment for the people in his life, so let’s just hope that he is able to find a little bit of clarity here. He needs to learn about Carly, and he needs to also learn about Lea.

Oh, and of course there’s also a complicated case that Shaun will be looking at involving a John Doe. It’s possible that because of what is going on with him emotionally, Freddie Highmore’s character is looking in order to distract himself. This could be a good thing for him at first, but it really depends on how long he decides to continue forward with it. It doesn’t necessarily seem as though everyone else at the St. Bonaventure Hospital is altogether on board with it.

For some more information, be sure to check out the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

When Dr. Shaun Murphy makes an emotional confession, the result may not be as desired. Meanwhile, he becomes obsessed with performing an autopsy on a Jane Doe, which challenges his relationships at the hospital; and Dr. Claire Browne, Dr. Morgan Reznick and Dr. Marcus Andrews treat a male college student with a mysterious split personality disorder.

By the end of this episode, we’re going to be left nursing the aftermath of all of this chaos … but also probably remembering at the same time that there are only two more episodes to go until the season is over. We understand The Good Doctor only having 13 episodes, but there are some reasons why it’s difficult here and there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to The Good Doctor right now!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 3 episode 16?

How do you think Shaun’s story will go this time around? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







