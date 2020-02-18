All Rise episode 17 return date hopes for Simone Missick, cast







Are you interested in checking out the All Rise episode 17 return date over at CBS, or at least our hopes for it? Within this article, we’re going to break all of that down!

There is some bad news that we have to report within this article, so let’s go ahead and get some of that out of the way — there is no new episode airing next week on the network. There is no new episode the week after here, either. You’re going to be waiting for some time to see what happens next, mostly as CBS wants to ensure that they have new episodes as late in the season as possible.

So when can you expect the series to come back? The earliest we could see it is on Monday, March 9 in the typical timeslot. Through this episode, we imagine that we’re going to continue to see some more variety when it comes to judge Lola Carmichael. This is someone who is still getting used to her role and some of what it means — it’s a job where you’re taking on different things almost every day, and we’ve learned already that there are way more responsibilities that go into being a judge than what we were even first aware of. It’s a complicated job, but she’s found a way time and time again to pull it off! We just hope that there aren’t any residual effects to what happened to her with the lockdown tonight.

Hopefully, we’ll get a few more details on the next new episode of All Rise over the next week or two. We don’t think that the network should want to shield things from viewers forever, given that there are so many different things you can still be excited for.

What do you want to see when it comes to All Rise episode 17?

