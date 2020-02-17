America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 3: Is it renewed, canceled?







Is there a chance that we’re going to see an America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 3 at NBC? Is it something that you’re hoping to see? Within this article, we come bearing some of the earliest speculation on the subject.

Let’s kick things off here, though, with this: At the moment, there is no official confirmation that a season 3 renewal is imminent. It could be announced in the weeks ahead, but for now, the network is keeping the cards close to the vest.

When it comes to the ratings, season 2 was very much a shell of what the series was back during season 1. For the first batch of episodes, we saw America’s Got Talent: The Champions bring in a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 7.1 million live viewers an episode. These numbers are pretty substantial drops from the first batch of episodes, and there are a number of different reasons for that.

Take, for example, this — is the drop related in some way to what happened with Gabrielle Union? That controversy has generated a number of different headlines and there was a cloud that hung over all of the build-up to this season. We’d also add some franchise fatigue to this, given that there have been four seasons of this show now (in between the Champions and the flagship) over two years and that’s a lot. Finally, we’d argue that this season had significantly fewer big names versus season 1 — there was no Susan Boyle, Darci Lynne, or Shin Lim at the center of the action. There were some incredibly talented people this time, but they weren’t necessarily as familiar to US audiences.

While we definitely think there’s enough global talent to continue this franchise, we will say this — we’re not sure that AGT: The Champions can be a yearly thing unless you really just try to take the best talent from the past year from all different versions of the show. If you do that, though, we’re not sure the name applies. It feels a little bit more like America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

