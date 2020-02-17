Prodigal Son episode 16 return date hopes for Tom Payne, cast







What could the Prodigal Son episode 16 return date be on Fox? Within this article, we’ll do our best to break ALL of that down!

There’s obviously some bad news that we have to hand down within this article, so let’s kick things off with this: There is no new episode next week. There is also no new episode the week after, either. You’re going to be waiting for some time to see what’s coming up next — at least March 9. There is no confirmed return date at the moment, but signs point to either March 9 or March 16. Either way, there’s going to be a chance to see a nice run of episodes with maybe some limited interruptions between then and the finale.

Is it the right move for Prodigal Son to be waiting for so long to air some of its remaining episodes? It may have to, mostly because this is a show that is still filming and it needs to have time to edit a lot of these episodes together. There are 22 episodes this season — while there is no indication that the show is coming back for a second season, we’re hoping that some more news will come along for that soon.

So when will Fox release some more info? Probably over the next couple of weeks. Because this is a show that clearly has an established following, we don’t anticipate them changing all that much about it; they don’t need to. We’ll continue to see Malcolm continue to walk the line between his attempts to help others while also tackling his own demons. Having a serial killer for a father is not an easy thing to overcome; meanwhile, that’s without noting all of the other problems going on in his life.

Expect the tension to ramp up, and for things to only get more dramatic as we do get closer and closer to the end of the road for the time being. We’ll be excited to have more coverage along the way.

