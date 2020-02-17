All American season 2 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Who Shot Ya’







What lies ahead on All American season 2 episode 14? This is an episode entitled “Who Shot Ya,” and it’s one that could be full of surprises. We’re only three episodes out from the finale, and within the coming weeks, we think there will be answers about Spencer’s past, his present, and then also the future. The title is an obvious reference to some of what we had earlier this season, and we’ll have to see just how the story unfolds. Spencer is doing everything that he can to help Coop, though he’s not going to be able to go through it alone.

Below, CarterMatt has the full All American season 2 episode 14 synopsis, one that has some other information as to what you can expect:

A VILLAGE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is worried Coop (Bre-Z) isn’t taking everything seriously and asks Layla (Greta Onieogou) for her help. Olivia (Samantha Logan) questions whether she did the right thing by going to Billy (Taye Diggs) about Asher (Cody Christian), leaving Billy to have to make a tough choice in order to protect his team. Coop is feeling smothered by everyone and makes a tough decision about her potential future. Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) knows Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) has a big heart but is concerned about his relationship with Simone (guest star Geffri Maya). Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Michael Bhim & Cam’ron Moore (#214). Original airdate 2/24/2020.

So what’s gonna be happening around this as we inch closer and closer to the finale? The short answer that we present is this: There is going to be some serious tension between Spencer and Billy, as the former is going to against some of the latter’s wishes. We don’t want to say too much about that right now, but we think that it could be a big part of the story moving into the finale.

