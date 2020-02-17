The Masked Singer sneak peek: Who is Kitty Mask?







Coming up on Wednesday night’s The Masked Singer season 3, brace yourselves — a new group of masked performers is hitting the stage! You’re going to see all six performers out there on the stage, doing whatever they can in order to entertain while keeping their identity a secret.

Within the sneak peek below, you can meet one of the new performers in Kitty Mask! The costume has a real sense of style and glamour about it, which could be a hint … or it could just be misdirection. Whoever’s under that mask is performing “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande and doing a rather-great job at it! They’re clearly someone with a history of performing, or at least they’re putting on a good front. Because you don’t see her alongside Nick Cannon in the preview, it’s ultimately rather hard to get a good sense of just how tall she is — which could’ve been one of the things to give us a better overall sense of insight about Kitty’s identity.

In the end, Kitty’s going to be around for a while. This is the thing with The Masked Singer as a show — sometimes, you can get a legitimately good sense of how far someone is going to go even after you hear them hit just a few notes.

Beyond the Kitty, this upcoming episode will give you a chance to meet the Mouse, the Banana, the Elephant, the Frog, and the Taco. The Elephant is one of the stranger costumes since it feels like some sort of Tron fever dream.

Who do you think is Kitty Mask?

