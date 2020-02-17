Last Man Standing season 8 episode 12: Cupid Mike Baxter







It’s funny Last Man Standing season 8 episode 12 is going to air on February 27. There are some elements of it that could feel like Valentine’s Day! How many other chances are you going to see Mike Baxter do his best Cupid impression? He’s going to try to do the right thing for Joe … or at least what we think will be the right thing. Jay Leno’s character needs a little bit of love … right?

Yet, there’s no guarantee this is gonna work — Joe’s the sort of character who doesn’t always get along with everyone, so there’s a chance for the bad kind of fireworks to erupt here. Yet, that’s probably a part of the fun. We envision this almost as the sort of episode where there’s a storm but, eventually, a calm. Maybe he’ll learn that he’s found a good match in the most surprising of places.

For some more news, check out the Last Man Standing season 8 episode 12 synopsis below:

Mike plays cupid for Joe (guest star Jay Leno) when he sets up him on a date with Cece (guest star Melissa Peterman). Meanwhile Kyle is jealous when Ryan invites Jen to be a guest on their podcast in the all-new “I’m with Cupid” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 27 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-813) (TV-PG D, L)

Last Man Standing viewers should know Cece a.k.a. Celia from last season, where she served as a sales rep for a meeting set up by Mike. He was trying to help Mandy get her fashion career of the ground; now, he’s trying to help Joe get his dating life in a better spot. See? Mike Baxter can be helpful! (Of course, Mike being helpful doesn’t always mean positive results.)

Aside from the Mike story, there is comedic gold potential with podcast jealousy. If Kyle’s not getting enough time to talk, that’ll be a problem. (Remember, everyone who does a podcast loves to get their voice out there.)

What are you the most hopeful to see on Last Man Standing season 8 episode 12?

