American Idol 18 ratings strong; God Friended Me, NCIS: New Orleans low

Take, for example, NCIS: New Orleans, which plummeted to a series-low 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic in its new Sunday spot. It remains weird that CBS effectively chose FBI: Most Wanted as a recipient of a good timeslot over it, but we’ll see whether or not they’re willing to stick with New Orleans even with lower ratings here. It was still the most-watched show in its timeslot, drawing more viewers that a For Life repeat combined with the low premiere of Good Girls (which generated a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just under 2 million viewers).

Also on CBS, we’re a little concerned over the future of God Friended Me. After all, the most recent episode last night generated just a series-low 0.4 rating. While the total viewers are still there, this is a show that has been all of the place with the ratings. We imagine that the challenge for CBS moving forward is trying to find something a little more stable when it comes to the numbers … but we’d like to see God Friended Me stick around.

The big winner from last night’s television lineup is clearly American Idol, which generated an impressive 1.5 rating and over 8 million live viewers. While these numbers are down slightly from what the show got last year, we still feel pretty confident in its ability to shine the rest of the season. There’s just something refreshing about the show’s format, which feels a lot more personal than what you get on some of the other singing shows.

