Outlander season 5 promo looks at episode 2 and beyond







Following the Outlander season 5 premiere on Starz this weekend, it’s fair now to say that the stage is set for a tremendous batch of episodes. The premiere was one of the best first episodes in some time, as it manages to capture the feeling of the early seasons while at the same time showcase America and the evolution of some of these relationships.

In the trailer below, you can get a pretty good sense at a number of the different events that are coming over the next few weeks. The biggest overarching storyline at the moment is the battle between the Regulators and the British, one that Jamie seems intent on trying to resolve. He confirms in this preview that he doesn’t have any intention of killing his fellow Scots. Yet, he also can’t do anything to risk the British destroying his own. Murtagh notes that Jamie can only walk between two fires for so long, and that’s where we are going to see him this season. Roger reminds Jamie, as well, that there’s only one way that all of this conflict can end.

For some more Outlander video coverage, check out some more thoughts about what’s next at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube. Also, be sure to visit our Outlander playlist, as that is going to be a source for coverage all season long.

Turning the tide of history is one of the complicated themes of this season, and that is what Claire is also confronting within this trailer. She’s facing a world right now where she can’t save everyone and yet, she wants to … but coming up with cures for common ailments could create some shocking domino effects. How are you a healer when you intentionally cannot heal? That is a part of this new assemblage of video footage.

Also within this trailer, there are reminders of one of the most horrific part of the season — the news that Stephen Bonnet is still alive. It remains to be seen just how he’s going to shape the series moving forward, but you better believe that he will.

Related News – Be sure to check out our Sam Heughan spotlight piece

What do you want to see on Outlander season 5 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other updates all about the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







