Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Medicare for All, Gritty, & William Barr







Last Week Tonight with John Oliver aired the first episode of 2020, and it kicked off just how you would expect — with a discussion about Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty being cleared of all charges. Oh, and of course a discussion all about the Trump impeachment trial, Roger Stone, and briefly the New Hampshire primary.

You could tell for the first few minutes of the premiere that Oliver was ready to start swinging on a number of different topics. There was so much humor wedged throughout, almost as though the writers and Oliver have been sitting on various ideas for several weeks now.

The main event of the first part of the show was about Stone — or, to a certain extent, the stranglehold that President Trump has on the Department of Justice. Somehow, this did eventually get back to Gritty … and we’re honestly not surprised about that at all.

After we got a montage of notable quotes from The Doctors, we then moved on the main segment: Medicare for All. This is such a hot topic throughout the Presidential campaign, and it’s for good reason. It’s hard to afford healthcare for the majority of Americans out there, especially when there is a problem.

Oliver’s show tonight looked at three of the different criticisms that are out there when it comes to Medicare for All: Cost, wait times, and then also choice. There are some issues when it comes to the idea, as popular as it may be for some out there. Yet, there are also a number of different benefits to the Medicare for All plan.

After watching Last Week Tonight, it’s clear that Oliver advocates for Medicare For All as a policy point. Yet, he did it in a way that was funny, but also articulate. He was able to make most of his important points rather clear. There is a lot of common sense that often gets lost in the shuffle because of certain media outlets. In the end, remember this — change is hard. It’s often scary, even if it sometimes does work.

